Our agent in the North-East has been beaten - Buaben Asamoah alleges

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spokesperson for the camp of Alan Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has alleged that a polling agent for the camp situated in the North East region has been beaten and is currently hospitalised.



According to him, the agent was attacked by supporters of the vice president and presidential aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This was after he contested the showing of ballot sheets by voters.



Buaben Asamoa claimed that the incident had been reported to the police and the agent has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.



"As we speak, incidents in the North East region have made us very disturbed, our agent in the northeast has been beaten. He is in the hospital now because he contested the showing of ballots, which is completely illegal according to the rules. They are voting and showing the ballots in the north-east, when our agent protested, he was beaten up."



"We the Alan Kyerematen campaign is rejecting the entire results in the northeast. We are telling the party headquarters, the elections committee, the vice-president's team, we are telling his Excellency the President to put his foot down. Anything to do with adding and including the North East election results means the elections are a sham!"



When questioned about his claims that the assault was done by supporters of the vice president, Buaben Asamoa argued that the ballots were being shown in favor of the vice president and thus were responsible for the attack on the polling agent.



Meanwhile, photos of the polling agent in question have been revealed, showing the man identified as Ali Zakaria with various injuries on his face.











ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





You can also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV







