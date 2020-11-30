Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Our administration has shown commitment to fight corruption – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that unlike the previous administration, the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown enough commitment to fight corruption in Ghana.



Although he acknowledges that the fight has not been an easy one, he indicates that they have worked hard at ensuring that corruption is nipped in the bud.



“We are fighting corruption. A lot has been said especially in the last few weeks over the commitment of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to fighting corruption. While it has not been an easy task, I can confidently state that this government has been one of the best in years to have demonstrated an uncommon boldness and commitment to fighting corruption.” He revealed.



The Vice President said that after four years in government, the NPP has strengthened institutions to help in the fight against corruption hence the digitization drive at various state institutions.



“Over the last four years, we have strengthened the regulatory and legal framework to fight corruption by implementing several digital initiatives as well as passing into law several anti-corruption related legislation; including the witness protection act of 2018, the office of the special prosecutor act of 2018 and the right to information act of 2019 to unearth corruption.”



Citing an example of these Institutions, Dr. Bawumia said “Digitization has also significantly reduced corruption in places such as the ports, DVLA, passport office, NHIS hospitals and so on”.

