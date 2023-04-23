You are here: HomeNews2023 04 23Article 1754102

Religion of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: GNA

Our Qur'an abhors LGBTQIA+ activities - Deputy Chief Imam

Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Hamidu, the Hohoe Municipal Deputy Chief Imam, says the Qur'an; the holy book of Islam, abominates activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual plus (LGBTQIA+).

He said the Qur'an specified such acts to be abominable hence the need for all Muslims to stay away with them.

Alhaji Hamidu speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he led prayers at the Hohoe Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School Park to mark this year's Eid Ul-Fitr celebrations, said the various leaders had been tasked to educate and advise their followers on the practice.

He said the leaders have also been asked to punish appropriately anyone found to indulge in the acts, adding that it had come to their notice that the practice was already in the Municipality, which they would work hard to flush out.

Alhaji Hamidu admonished all celebrants to mark the day in moderation, while urging the youth to continue to be law abiding in activities they carried out.

Eid Ul-Fitr, also called the, “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a religious day celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of a month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

