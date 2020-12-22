General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Our Krontihene didn’t die of marathon sex with lover - Queen mother

The Krontihene died a Guest House

Queen Mother of Akyem Chia, Nana Ntiamoah Boadiwaa Chia III, has denied claims that their Krontihene died as a result of several sexual bouts with a 25 years old lady but suspects foul play in the death of their Krontihene.



The lifeless body of the Traditional leader, Eric Osei Ansere, was found in a hotel by a cleaner who had gone to change bedsheets and clean the room up.



Upon finding the lifeless body, the owner of the Guest House reported the issue to the Police who moved in to pick the body.



Police said the Traditional leader checked in to the hotel with a lady who will be Twenty Five Years of Age but was nowhere to be found.



But speaking in an interview with an Accra-based Radio station, the Queen Mother of Akyem Chia Nana Ntiamoah Boadiwaa Chia III said the reports do not sum up.



She disclosed that the Chief was Koforidua to seek medical attention because he had suffered some medical challenges which he had been healed but needed further attention.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.