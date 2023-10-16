'Our Ghana is being destroyed before our eyes' – NPP leading member

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2023

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has lambasted the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over the deteriorating state of Ghana's economy and the livelihood of Ghanaians.



The NPP's leading member criticised the current NPP government in an editorial published by masemtvgh.com on October 14, 2024, while reacting to former President John Dramani Mahama's remarks in the October 2023 edition of the AFRICAWATCH magazine.



The former president and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in an interview with AFRICAWATCH magazine, said that he never thought that he would be vindicated this early.



“Our Ghana is being destroyed before our eyes. This month’s issue of AFRICAWATCH magazine contained interviews by editor Steve Mallory with two very important Ghanaians on the state of our nation and its prospects. Former and perhaps future president John Mahama told Mr. Mallory, 'I don’t have to tell you that people don’t believe that their lives are better off'.



“He (Mahama) added that 'There has been a deterioration of every aspect of life—in healthcare, in education, the infrastructure has gone bad, the economy is in crisis'. Finally, he added stunningly, 'I knew that one day, I will be vindicated from the web of lies the NPP spun around me. I expected that posterity would take centuries to judge. It looks like that judgement has come quicker than I thought. I feel vindicated,” Dr. Kennedy wrote.



Dr. Kennedy posited that Ghana has become an excessively corrupt country where there is no difference between good and evil.



He added that Ghana has become defenceless against extreme corruption because almost every Ghanaian puts his or her interests before those of the country.



"Instead of virtues, we have luxury and avarice, public distress and private superfluity; we extol wealth and yield to indolence; no distinction is made between good and bad men; and ambition usurps the honour due to virtue. Since each of you focuses on his individual interest and since at home you are slaves to pleasure, money or favour, it happens that an attack is made on the defenceless state.” These are not the words of any Ghanaians; they belong to Cato.”



