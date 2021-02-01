Politics of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Our DCE is behind galamsey activities in Bosome Freho - Former NPP Executive

File photo of galamseyers

Some party executives and of the New Patriotic Party and residents in the Bosome Freho community have blamed their District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Yaw Danso over galamsey activities.



They described him as a ‘kingpin’ of galamsey in the area and fronting for Chinese nationals to engage in illegal mining.



They have therefore asked President Akufo-Addo to relieve the DCE o his post because he is making the government unpopular.



To them, the DCE does not respect traditional leaders in the community, do things anyhow, and supports galamsey.



A former party executive, Mr. Yaw Amoah Gyami who is leading the campaign against the DCE said they have petitioned the president, the party to deal with the matter.



He said the party must not allow this matter to rest because the DCE is not interested in supporting the success of the NPP government.



Residents in the area recently took matters into their hands and chased away from their mining site some illegal miners at Danso, in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region.



Late December 2020, the residents of the community hit the streets to register their displeasure with the activities of illegal miners, most of whom are foreign nationals, vowing to prevent them from destroying their lands, including their cocoa farms and their rivers.



Reacting to all these, the former NPP party executive member said he will not move words, “the DCE is deep-rooted in galamsey. That is the work he does. The President gave him four years and he only came to amass wealth for himself. He should not be given another four years. He supports illegal miners and we should not entertain him again. We will not sit unconcerned, he would have to be sacked.”