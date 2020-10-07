General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Ouattara praises Akufo-Addo, COCOBOD CEO for interventions in Ivoirian cocoa sector

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast

Ivorian Government has praised the efforts of Ghana’s President, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo for their interventions in the Ivoirian cocoa sector.



According to him, the interventions have led to an improvement in the living standard of cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast.



President Alassane Ouattara thanked President Akufo-Addo for his invaluable contributions to discussions that have resulted in noticeable improvements in the cocoa sector of the Ivory Coast.



He added that his “leadership and commitment to strengthening the cooperation between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire” are much appreciated.”



The country’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Kouassi Adjoumani, said cocoa farmers were indebted to the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s COCOBOD for his leadership negotiations that led to the introduction of the Living Income Differential (LID) in the trading of cocoa on the international stage.



He said the introduction has led to an improvement in the income levels of cocoa farmers.



This came to light in the Ivoirian capital, Yamoussoukro when President Ouattara presented the National Award of Commander of the National Order of Côte D’Ivoire, a prestigious award, for his major accomplishments in the cocoa sector in a ceremony on National Cocoa and Chocolate Day.



Hon. Boahen Aidoo thanked the Ivoirian Government for the recognition and praised the efforts of his colleague in the Ivory Coast for his invaluable contributions to the success of the joint negotiations.



He continued that with much more collaboration, a lot can be achieved in both countries.





