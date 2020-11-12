General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Otumfuo praises Mahama for heeding his advice

John Mahama (L) and Asantehene Otumfuo Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded former president John Dramani Mahama for listening to his advice ahead of the December 7 elections.



It is recalled that when Mr Mahama visited the Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in August this year to introduce his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to him, the Asantehene asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate to explain how the mistakes he made when in office will not be repeated in case he wins this year’s elections to become president again.



“I have spoken to you a lot and I have said that if you want to come back, let Ghanaians know what went wrong yesterday. Also, let Ghanaians know that the mistakes won’t be repeated,” Otumfuo said.



He added: “When you lost the election, I said that Ghanaians voted against you out of disappointment and anger. And when you were re-elected as flagbearer and you informed me, I asked you whether you have looked at your mistakes in the past and how you can convince Ghanaians how you will correct those mistakes.”



He continued: “The sitting President, Nana Akufo-Addo, wants to be re-elected for another 4 years and he has been going round explaining to Ghanaians what he has done.



“You have just told me what you did when you were President, and what you want to do if you get another chance.



“What you have to do is to tell Ghanaians the wrongs of the past and how you will correct those wrongs.”



Two months after giving the advice, the Asantehene has noted that Mr Mahama has listened and applied his advice.



He said on Wednesday, November 11 when Mr Mahama paid a visit on him as part of his campaign tour: “I asked him to let Ghanaians know what did when he was in office and how he will correct them.



“I think he has done exactly that.”



Mr Mahama gave a number of promises including the construction of interchanges and other facilities in the region.



He noted that when in office, he was able to build an ultramodern market in Kejetia.





