Otumfuo plants third commemorative tree as 2023 Green Ghana Day kicks off

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Friday, 9th June 2023 demonstrated his unwavering belief in government’s reforestation program by performing the official tree planting exercise for the third consecutive time.



The Asantehene who is a Chief patron of the flagship Green Ghana project has consistently demonstrated his devotion to the laudable and life-saving project and reaffirmed his belief by kicking off the third edition of the project in the Ashanti Region.



Joined by dignitaries such as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne among a host of others, the highly revered King, planted the first tree of the 2023 edition at Royal Golf Course in Kumasi.



Before planting his third ceremonial tree in three years, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inspected the two he planted in 2021 and 2022 to ensure that they are developing well.



The Asantehene who was impressed with the growth of the trees, indicated his excitement and commended the government for the project which is aimed at restoring Ghana’s forest cover, helping in the beautification of the country, and creating economic value through the growth of cash crops.



In a short address after planting his tree, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged Ghanaians to go all out and support the project as its benefits will be enjoyed by all.



On his part, the Deputy Minister of Lands in charge of Forestry commended His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the consistent show of ‘commitment and selflessness’ to the Green Ghana project.



“I wish to express my profound gratitude to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for honoring our invitation to lead Asanteman to plant trees as part of the activities of Green Ghana Day.



“Your Royal Majesty, when we also called on you to launch the 2023 Edition of the Green Ghana Day a few weeks ago you graciously accepted the invitation to despite your busy schedules and we are very grateful for your selflessness and commitment to ensuring the protection and sustainable management of our natural resources,” he said.



Benito Owusu-Bio appealed to the general public and institutions to make examples of Otumfuo’s dedication by coming out in their numbers to plant trees.



Stressing on the target of 10 million trees for the 2023 edition, Benito Owusu-Bio indicated that seedlings have been made at various designated place and that the government will continue its aggressive drive towards the restoration of the country’s forest.



“Your Royal Majesty, this year, the President of the Republic has set the national target to 10 million trees. This means, we expect to plant at least 10 million trees on this day and Asanteman has always risen to the challenge and this year will not be an exception.



“The need to plant trees is very clear to us and we don’t have any option than to embark on an aggressive afforestation/reforestation drive to restore our lost vegetative cover and contribute to the global fight against climate change,” he said.



Owusu-Bio also entreated the public to recognize that the tree planting exercise is not a one-day activity but a process that must lead to the full growth of the seedling.



“As we plant the trees today, let us make conscious efforts to nurture and grow them to maturity. In many circumstances, what we plant are neglected and not catered for and this is the reason why the target has been reduced to nurture what has already been planted to ensure a higher survival rate,” he said.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah said “The oxygen available to mankind is reducing gradually so its better we plant more trees for our survival. We also enjoy medicinal, nutritional and other benefits from it. We should all join it,”, he said.



The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021, by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo as part of an aggressive national afforestation/reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change. The maiden edition was held on June 11 2021, where an estimated 7million tree seedlings were planted across the nation.



