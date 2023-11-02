Otumfuo is trying to stop Dr. K. K. Sarpong from becoming Offinsohene at all cost - Ashyirem Royal Gate

Regional News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashyirem Royal Gate has criticised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over his refusal to accept the nomination of former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, as the paramount chief of Offinso.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Royal Gate accused the Asantehene of deploying all forms of tactics to stop Dr. K. K. Sarpong’s nomination, even though he is the choice of the people of Offinso.



The group added that Otumfuo’s remarks while rejecting the nomination of Dr. Sarpong at a gathering at the Manhyia Palace were unfortunate.



“It is important to note that Otumfuo’s pronouncements at some of the Asanteman Council sittings on the Offinso Stool Affairs are regrettable. There have been unsubstantiated allegations, among others, all in a bid to justify a course of action he wants to take. Recounting these here can be very embarrassing, to say the least.



“…One can justifiably conclude that Otumfuo is trying at ALL COST, to find a reason to block Dr. K. K. Sarpong's nomination. But we think the Overlord of Asanteman should eschew bias and exhibit fairness towards the Ashyirem Royal family and Offinsoman. Truth is that since we revere Otumfuo, it would have been disrespectful to have challenged his pronouncements while he was sitting in State. However, it is only fair that very obvious errors which undermine the rights of the Ashyirem royals, including Dr. K. K. Sarpong, ought to be corrected,” parts of the statement read.



The group also accused the Asantehene of using intimidatory tactics to force the Offinsohemaa, the kingmakers of Offinso, and K.K. Sarpong into submission.



“Is this not contrary to the very principles on which Asanteman was founded and built? Wherein lies the “ ka bi na menka bi" mantra? Asanteman should be fair to all of its citizens at all times. We humbly appeal to Otumfuo not to wage a personal vendetta on anyone so as to get his will to prevail. Rather, justice should be done to all manner of persons to honour the Golden Stool and in line with his own oath,” it said.



The group also said that the Asantehene had no power to enstool a paramount chief (Omanhene).



“In line with Asante customs and traditions, which and often hammered by Otumfuo himself, he (Otumfuo) does not select and enstool any Omanhene. This is also the spirit of the Asante Confederacy, which protects the identity of each paramountcy. Otumfuo and Asanteman Council are invited to resolve misunderstandings in the process of enstoolment but not to undermine a process which has gone the full length without any blemish,” it added.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 28, 2022, days before his departure to the United States, turned down a request from Offinsohene Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. Sarpong as her choice to ascend the Offinso stool, telling her to go and do the right thing as demanded by the tradition and the customary protocols.



The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area chose the former GNPC boss to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II, who joined his ancestors.



Read the full statement below:



PRESS CONFERENCE BY ASHYIREM ROYAL GATE



Introduction

On Tuesday, 24th October, 2023, Youth of Offinso held a press conference to support the nomination of Dr. K. K. Sarpong (by Nana Serwaa Nyarko and the kingmakers of Ofinso) as Omanhene of Offinso to succeed Nana Wiafe Akenten III. We of the Ashyirem Royal gate wish to thank Opanin Owusu Afriyie, the Spokesman, and other citizens who engaged the media. Offinsoman is grateful to you for shedding light on a number of pertinent issues for the benefit of our citizens, Ghanaians and the world at large.



Today, we the members of the Ashyirem Royal Gate have invited you here to inform you adequately about relevant matters of concern. We thank you all, particularly, Ladies and gentlemen of the media for honoring our invitation. You are heartily welcome. Now I proceed to address you in English whilst other family presenters will translate same to Twi after which we shall take your questions.



Due Process was used in selecting Dr. K. K. Sarpong

We all know that Offinsohemaa and the kingmakers have selected one of the Royals, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, to ascend the Wiafe Stool in line with Asante customs and traditions. Indeed, in addition to the Kingmakers, stool elders have received the customary 'aseda' from the selected candidate. Currently, the kingmakers are Gyaasehene, Benkumhene, Nifahene, and Akyeamehene. Some sub chiefs such as Saamanhene and Asonahene, representatives of deceased kingmakers and Akyeame received 'aseda' as well even though they are not kingmakers. The said sub chiefs who are NOT kingmakers have but been holding themselves as such at Asanteman Council for unexplained reasons. Otumfuo's Akyeame are aware of this fact but have turned blind eyes to it.



Acceptability of Dr K. K. Sarpong by Offinso Citizens and Residents

An overwhelming majority (more than 90%) of the citizens and inhabitants of Offinso support the selection of Dr. Sarpong. It is a known fact that Offinso people want him as their Omanhene because they see in him a better future in terms of development, modernization, education, investments and jobs.

Outcome of investigations into matters raised in Petitions and Approval by Asanteman Council.



We have taken note of the petitions filed to challenge the eligibility of Dr K. K. Sarpong by some persons who claimed to be Ashyirem Royals. Two of the grounds for the petitions, among others, were:

(i) that Dr. Sarpong was not a royal of the Offinso Wiafe Stool;

(ii) that the lineage of Dr. Sarpong was cursed by Nana Gyan Frempong.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appointed a five (5) member Committee under the Chairmanship of Barima Tweneboa Kodua II, Omanhene of Kumawu, and which included Omanhene of Yamfo, .Omanhene of Ofuman; Kaase hene and Atwima hene to principally determine the blood line of Dr. K. K. Sarpong. He warned the Committee members not to be influenced by any monetary inducement and concluded with his famous saying that (i.e wo maame anwo a wo anwo wo).



In its findings, the Committee concluded that Dr. K. K. Sarpong is a Royal of the Wiafe Stool and therefore eligible to ascend it. When everybody was expecting Otumfuo to confirm Asanteman’s endorsement, surprisingly he said ‘3ny3 3hc na asem no nam koraa”. Rather, he said that there was a curse on Ashyirem Abusuapanin Atta Kwabena and therefore by extension, Dr. K. K. Sarpong. Fortunately, the Committee had dealt with the curse issue and had unanimously dismissed it.



We have reason to suspect that Otumfuo perhaps overlooked that aspect of the report or was not privy to it. Otherwise there would not have been any need to bring it up as a new dimension. The Committee concluded that two of the three petitioners who raised the curse allegation were not even Ashyirem royals and did not therefore have the capacity to bring their petitions. Must we entertain allegations of persons who did not even have locus in the case as the Committee concluded?



At Asanteman sitting in Council on 13th October, 2022 the findings of the Kumawuhene's Committee were overwhelmingly endorsed by a majority of 21 out of 26 members who voted representing more that 80%. Notwithstanding the dismissal of the petitions by Nananom, Otumfuo is curiously using the curse in frustrating the enstoolment of Dr. K. K. Sarpong as Offinsomanhene.



Position of His Royal Majesty

It is important to note that Otumfuo’s pronouncements at some of the Asanteman Council sittings on the Offinso Stool Affairs are regrettable. There have been unsubstantiated allegations, among others, all in a bid to justify a course of action he wants to take. Recounting these here can be very embarrassing, to say the least. The recordings of proceedings are available on YouTube for verification.



One can justifiably conclude that Otumfuo is trying at ALL COST, to find a reason to block Dr. K K Sarpong's nomination. But we think the Overlord of Asanteman should eschew bias and exhibit fairness towards the Ashyirem Royal family and Offinsoman. Truth is that since we revere Otumfuo it would have been disrespectful to have challenged his pronouncements while he was sitting in State. However, it is only fair that very obvious errors which undermine the rights of the Ashyirem royals including Dr. K. K. Sarpong, ought to be corrected.



Intimidation of Queen Mother, Kingmakers and Dr. K.K Sarpong

It appears that Otumfuo's strategy has been to intimidate Offinsohemaa, Offinso kingmakers and Dr. K. K. Sarpong into submission. Is this not contrary to the very principles on which Asanteman was founded and built? Wherein lies the “ ka bi na menka bi" mantra? Asanteman should be fair to all of its citizens at all times. We humbly appeal to Otumfuo not to wage a personal vendetta on anyone so as to get his will to prevail. Rather, justice should be done to all manner of persons to honour the Golden Stool and in line with his own oath.



We wish to reiterate that the selection and nomination of Dr K. K. Sarpong was done within the norms of Asante customs and traditions from the presentation of drinks to Abusuapanin Atta Kwabena through to the Queenmother, Kingmakers and final acceptance and approval.



In line with Asante customs and traditions, which and often hammered by Otumfuo himself, he (Otumfuo) does not select and enstool any Omanhene. This is also the spirit of the Asante Confederacy which protects the identity of each paramountcy. Otumfuo and Asanteman Council are invited to resolve misunderstandings in the process of enstoolment but not to undermine a process which has gone the full length without any blemish.



Of serious concern also is the fact that Nananom Amanhene have not come to the rescue of Offinsohemaa and her elders in the face of the unjustified humiliation she is being subjected to. Nananom may have to take note that a similar unfair spectacle could befall them in their paramouncies if they fail to voice out their displeasure in this case.



Hatched Plot against Dr. K. K. Sarpong in a Leaked Video

In a deliberate and desperate attempt to give credence to the ridiculous curse tag on Dr. K. K. Sarpong, one of the petitioners and others are captured in a video dramatizing the curse plot. For avoidance of doubt, we have the video in our possession, and it can also be accessed on Social Media.



It appears the issues concocted in the video which formed the basis of submissions of the petitioner before the Kumawuhene's Committee, are those being held on to by Otumfuo. Unfortunately, it is an undisputed fact that the actors in the video are long-time friends and paternal relatives of Otumfuo. We do not want to believe that these people have had any influence on Otumfuo’s hardline position



Unfounded Bribery Allegations

Accusations of bribery have been leveled against the Queen Mother, Kingmakers and elders of Offinso, Dr. K. K. Sarpong and even some Asante Chiefs by Otumfuo at some Asanteman Council sittings. This is unfortunate, and an attempt to give a dog a bad name and hang it. In Akan tradition (Asante inclusive), lobbying is part of the processes in selecting a chief whereby candidates approach Kingmakers and elders to get support.



It is customary for a candidate to present drinks and boamu ade3 (token cash) when he visits a chief, be he a kingmaker or not, to solicit for support and blessings. Such presentations cannot, obviously, be construed as bribery. We believe that all Asante Chiefs (including Otumfuo himself) went through similar processes before ascending their stools. Was this bribery? Why should similar acts by Dr K. K. Sarpong be seen differently? Is that meant to tarnish his image?



We know our Queen Mother is NOT selling the Wiafe stool, but rather getting a very formidable royal, Dr. K. K. Sarpong, to occupy it to ensure progress in Offinso. The calibre, credibility, principles and good standing of Dr. K. K Sarpong in Offinso, Beposo, Ghana and world at large speaks for itself. We are of the view that Dr. K. K. Sarpong has been unfairly treated regarding contrived allegations of bribery. We respectfully believe that our revered Asantehene has been misinformed in many aspects during the process.



Commendation of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko

Nana AMa Serwaa Nyarko, our Queen mother has to be commended instead of being molested, intimidated and vilified. Unlike many Queen mothers who select their own sons to be chiefs, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko is a different breed. She has made a bold and selfless decision in selecting Dr. K. K. Sarpong although she could have chosen one of her own two biological sons.



Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko has demonstrated her love for Offinso and its future progress by the choice she made despite her direct nephews being among the contestants. It is a rare decision which deserves praise instead of humiliation and vilification as seen at Asanteman Council. Once again, we thank Nana Serwaa Nyarko for thinking about the future of Offinso. Nanahemaa wonkwa so!



Conclusion

In conclusion, we the Ashyirem royals find the curse tag misplaced. As Ashyirem royals we know that Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong is our blood as confirmed by the Kumawuhene Committee and overwhelmingly endorsed by the Asanteman Council. We take this opportunity to humbly request the Asanteman Council to reconsider the misplaced curse tag and the other reasons resulting in the Offinso chieftaincy stalemate.



We thank you for your attention in listening to our side of the story. God bless Offinso. God bless us all.



BAI/SEA







