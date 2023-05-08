Otumfuo has been an invaluable governance partner – Akufo-Addo eulogizes

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored the giant contributions of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the political governance of Ghana.



The president described the revered monarch as ‘an invaluable partner in the governance of Ghana,’ at a birthday dinner held for the Asantehene in London.



“I cannot vouch for my predecessors with the exception possibly of my own boss, president Kufuor but I could say and I think it is something that he would agree with me, that Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been an invaluable partner in the governance of Ghana.



“Certainly, for president Akufo-Addo, an invaluable partner … and I wish to declare publicly my appreciation and gratitude for all the assistance that has been given to me, by you these last six years,” the president stressed to applause.



Akufo-Addo cited the specific instance of the Otumfuo’s contributions to securing peace especially in the Dagbon crisis, where he was a mediator, and expressed hope that the Asantehene will extend a similar hand in resolving the raging Bawku crisis.



He tasked attendees to “make merry and remember the contributions of Asantehene to national lives, not the least to the stability of our country.



“Remember the role he played in bringing a settlement to the crisis in Dagbon and I am confident he is going to repeat that for me in the Bawku crisis,” he stressed.



Otumfuo and Akufo-Addo are in the UK with their spouses for the May 6 coronation of King Charles III. The 73rd birthday bash of the Asantehene took place after they had attended the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.



