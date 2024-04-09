Otumfuo gets new traditional bodyguard

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new traditional bodyguard at the Manhyia Palace has been named.



The appointment of Nana Kwame Amo makes him the new Otumfuo Tromoo Akwasi Hene, the esteemed traditional bodyguard of the Asantehene, adomonline.com reports.



Formerly known in private life as Sledge Bonnah, Nana Kwame Amo steps into this pivotal position with a profound understanding of its cultural significance.



The Otumfuo Tromoo Akwasi Hene position, which traces its roots back to the inception of the Asante kingdom, holds immense cultural and symbolic importance within the Asante tradition.



The report added that central to this role is the Tromoo Akwasi gun, named after the mythical trɔmo and carefully chosen by Otumfoɔ Opoku Ware II as the foundation for this revered firearm.



A distinctive feature of the Tromoo Akwasi gun is its use of abadayɛ, the foetus of trɔmo, for its ntoa, symbolising the intricate connection between Asante traditions and spiritual significance embedded within their regalia.



During ceremonial processions, gun-bearers meticulously carry their firearms, demonstrating respect and adherence to ceremonial protocols, the report said.



Notably, during the "trane" ritual, where a newly enstooled king affirms his readiness to defend Asanteman, the doku agyapɔmaa (gun) is fired three times, symbolising a profound commitment to protect the kingdom.



Nana Kwame Amo's appointment adds historical depth to his lineage. His late grandfather, who previously held this esteemed position, was not only the Asantehene's father but also the elder brother of Otumfuo's father, underscoring the traditional practices surrounding succession within the Asante kingdom.



Before assuming his role, Nana Kwame Amo underwent the sacred "som kahyire" rite at the revered "Akrafie so" within the Manhyia Palace.



The report indicated that this private ritual, conducted by the Asantehene himself, served to educate Nana Kwame Amo about the potent powers and responsibilities associated with the Tromoo Akwasi regalia.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











