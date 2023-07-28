Otumfuo enstools new chief for Seikwa after 10 years

Regional News of Friday, 28 July 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has installed a new Chief for Seikwa, in the Tain District of the Bono Region.



The chieftaincy seat for Seikwa has been vacant for 10 years following the murder of the then Paramount Chief, Nana Kwaku Dwoma Ankoana, in 2013.



A video of the enstoolment shared by the Royal Palace Multimedia showed the new chief, Nana Deborah Adjei II, swearing an oath in front of the Ashatehene.



Nana Deborah Adjei II was given a sword which he raised to pledge allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He pledged to serve the Ashanti Kingdom just as his ancestors did.



The Ghana Police Service confirmed that Nana Kwaku Dwoma Ankoana was shot and killed on November 4, 2023, around 8 pm.



According to an eyewitness, the Omanhene was hit in the chest at close range and died instantly. This led to a state of mourning in Seikwa with the youth wearing red armbands and chanting war songs.



