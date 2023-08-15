Otumfuo destools Aduamoahene over alleged land guard use

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Asantehene His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu has destooled Nana Osei Tiri Ababio, the chief of Aduamoa who also doubles as the Nkonsonhene.



The destoolment took place on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Manhyia Palace Court after Nana Osei Tiri Ababio was summoned before Asantehene's court and pressed with the charge of failing to adhere to the Asantehene’s order of injunction on a disputed land whose case was pending before the Otumfuo.



Aduamoahene was also accused of using land guards to attack an interested party in the dsipute leading to injuries to an individual who was attacked with broken bottles and machetes.



Nana Osei Tiri Ababio during the trial initially denied being behind the attack however Otumfuo who happened to have been furnished with video and other evidence expressed disappointment in his behaviour.



”Before the demise of Kyeame Duah, I told you to release his portion of the land under dispute, didn’t I tell you? Wasn’t Atenehene there before you, why are you rushing like that. I have had enough of you. Because we were childhood friends who grew together here you have taken my leniency towards you as my weakness. Yaw Duah we all serve in my Manhyia together so why?” Otumfuo questioned.



“You have abandoned the traditional stools entrusted under your care at Kotei you don’t even go to perform traditional rites there you think I don’t know, I’m very aware of that. I wanted to help you to die on the stool but it’s clear that you don’t want to die on the stool so leave the stool’’ the King ordered.



Immediately after his order, the sandals of Nana Osei Tiri was removed in public to signify his official destoolment while the destoolment of his own son whom he had installed as Kyidomhene of Aduamoah Traditional Area followed suit.



The destoolment of Nana Osei Tiri happened barely 72 hours after the Asantehene ordered the destoolment of the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom, Nana Saforo Koto who was pressed with over 20 charges including abandonment of his stool and abuse of the environment through sale of lands for illegal mining.



There are currently multiple cases pending against several chiefs at the Otumfuo’s Court.



The cases including land tenure frauds are expected to lead to more destoolments as the Otumfuo continuous his efforts to sanitise the conduct of Ashanti chiefs.



