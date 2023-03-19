Otumfuo commissions new police station at KNUST

Regional News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II the Asante Hene has commissioned the Jericho Wall Police Station at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The commissioning held on 17th March, 2023 was part of activities to mark the 56th Congregation of the university.



According to the police, the station which is intended to serve the university and surrounding communities is also expected to enhance the general security on the university campus.



“The KNUST Motorbikes Patrols was also launched as part of efforts by the Police Administration to improve police visibility and incident response time on the university campus.



“This is an initiative to ensure motorized police visibility on the campuses of our Universities,” the Police explained in a statement.



They added that “University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani was the first to benefit from this initiative with the KNUST being the second.”



Also present at the commissioning which took place immediately after the 56th Congregation of the university were the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fourjour, the Vice Chancellor of the university.



Prof. Rita Akosua Dickinson, the Director-General/NPD, COP/Paul Manly Awini, DG/HRD, COP/Frederick Adu Anim and some other Senior Police Officers and some officials of the university.