Otumfuo can enstool Omanhene in Ahafo, Bono - Obiri Boahen 'schools' Dormaahene

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has explained why the Asantehene can create and esntool paramountcies citing the 2020 Chieftaincy Act.



According to him, that is the case because by law, it is only overlords that can enstool others of the same level stressing that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as well as the Dormaahene and others of that rank across the country are clothed with the powers to do so.



He also explained the uniqueness of Otumfuo's power in creating paramountcies in responding to whether the Asantehene could enstool paramount chiefs outside his jurisdiction.



"I beg to differ, I disagree with him," he stated in response to recent claims by Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, that any paramount chief enstooled by Manhyia will not be recognized in Bono.



The Dormaahene made the said comments in his position as the Bono Regional House of Chiefs head.



"I can say it authoritatively as a lawyer of 33 years standing that all the cases he (Dormaahene) has referred to are Asante.



"The position of the law is that only an Overlord can enstool a paramount chief, it is not about jurisdiction. The Chieftaincy Act is not about jurisdiction, whoever says so is lying. To align it to jurisdiction is false.



"Dua Yaw Nkwanta Manhene is dead, they came to inform the Otumfuo... like it or not, Duah Yaw Nkwanta in Ahafo is a member of the Asanteman Council. Yamfo in Ahafo same.



"Like it or not, Gyapakrom is a member of Asanteman Council, Berekum is is a member of Asanteman Council, so, if Otumfuo gives Nkyiraa an Omanhene, Dormaahene cannot ban them from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs," he submitted.



A verbal cold war relating to the powers, status and jurisdiction of the Asantehene has sparked a verbal spat between Manhyia and Dormaa in recent years.



