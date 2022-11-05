Otumfuo arrives in Anloga to grace Hogbetsotso festival

Regional News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his entourage have arrived to grace the Hogbetsotso festival at Anloga in the Volta Region this Saturday.



The king was accompanied by a large delegation of chiefs and courtiers from Asanteman.



The historical visit to the Volta Region, while it will not be the first time, is hugely anticipated to add to the grandeur of the meeting between the two powerful traditions in the country.



The relationship between Asante and Anlo states dates back to the 19th century during the reign of Asantehene Kofi Karikari, when the Asante, Akwamu, and Anlo States formed a tripartite alliance during the Asante-Krepi War (1869-1872).



The Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated to remember how the Anlos escaped the tyrannical rule of Togbe Agorkoli from Notsie about four centuries ago. It is a migratory festival that has been celebrated by the Anlos for many years. It also serves as a rallying event for citizens of Anlo – both at home and abroad. It is one big event that attracts lots of tourists from far and near to see the beautiful display of culture and tradition.



The Asantehene used the Akwasidae festival to emphasise the need for the Asantes and Anlos to guard their age-old relationship which traces back to their ancestors.



Watch Full Video Here:



