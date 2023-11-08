Otumfuo affirms rejection of KK Sarpong, issues fresh order on Offinso stool

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has served notice of his intention to resolve all matters around the selection of a new Offinsohene in one month.



Addressing chiefs and elders of Offinso at his court on Monday, November 8, 2023, Otumfuo while asserting his authority on the matter, emphasised his rejection of the nomination of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), Dr KK Sarpong.



The nomination was put forward by the Queen Mother of Offinso Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and her elders.



“There is no stool in Ashanti that is not under my power when I have been reincarnated in Osei Tutu (founder of Asanteman). What else? How did I end up with Osei Tutu as my stool name? How did Osei Tutu give me his name when I was ascending the throne?



“So be careful in your dealings, if it remains that we choose from the Ashiem Family we can still find a pure royal to install. If you line up all the prospectives here and they claim to be from the Ashiem Family but are not descendants of the women who have no curse placed on them, then you lie.



"If you are also a rightful descendent let me know and decide because I know everything and I have all the records,” Otumfuo stated.



While asserting his fidelity to truth and tradition, the Asantehene directed all prospective royals of Offinso to make their case following which 11 prospectives appeared to make their claim by telling him their lineage.



After listening to the prospectives, Otumfuo directed the chiefs and elders to compile and present a new list of royals for which a decision will be made.



According to the King, he will take the next month to deal with other matters before his Manhyia Palace following which he will resolve matters around the Offinso chieftaincy.



“Bring all of their family tree and present it before me. To all the perspectives, it is your family tree that will determine your claim,” he stated.



He further directed the elders to call the youth of Offinso who recently demonstrated against his decision to reject KK Sarpong to order.



“Tell the children it is not prudent to be engaging things that can jeopardise their life. Tell them the truth will prevail and Offinso will get a chief to serve the Golden Stool,” he stated.



Dr KK Sarpong who had been nominated as the candidate for the Offinso stool by the queen mother of the town, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko has had his nomination rejected by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area chose the former GNPC boss to succeed the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II.



However, his nomination has been rejected by the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, a situation which has led to a tussle between Manhyia Palace, elders of Offinso and his kinsmen.







