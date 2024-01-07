Otumfuo Yaw Dua I did well by not signing Bond of 1844 - Asiedu Nketiah on historical significance

General News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

The Asante nation had long been independent even at a time coastal states entered a politico-security pact with the British colonizers in 1844.



The decision by the then Asanteman leadership led by Otumfuo Nana Kwaku Dua I (25 August 1834 – 27 April 1867), meant that Ashantis remained a force until later years when it was made a protectorate of the British colony.



According to the national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Otumfuo Kwaku Dua I did good by his decision to stay away from the bond.



In a video shared by the Ashanti Kingdom page on Twitter (now X), Asiedu Nketiah expatiated: "It happened that Asante was not part of colonization, the Otumfuo did not sign the Bond of 1844, thus the Asante nation was not under any colony.



"So the colony comprised Central, Eastern and Western Region chiefs who signed treaty to be protected against the Ashanti kingdom.



"They wanted support in case the Asantes waged war. Asanteman all through that time was an independent state. We were not part of the Bond of 1844," he stressed.



According to DBpedia, an online history source, "The Bond of 1844 was an agreement signed between Fante chiefs and the British government. It was signed on 6 March 1844 in Ghana, which was then known as the Gold Coast.



"It specified a relationship between the British and the local chiefs, who were the main parties in the treaty. The British viewed the agreement as an understanding to take part in the administration of justice and the enforcement of their laws in the local states, but the local leaders saw the agreement as a military and defense contract only.



"The bond was signed at Fomena-Adansi, allowing the British to use judicial authority from African courts."





Asiedu Nketia, a proud son of Seikwa and Asante, been factual with the history of Ghana ????????.



