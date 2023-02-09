Otumfuo Osei Tutu II F'dn: 25 students awarded sholarships to study STEM, law

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has awarded scholarships to 25 brilliant but needy students to pursue various courses in tertiary institutions.



Majority of the beneficiaries, are pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)- related courses while others are pursuing Law.



According to the Secretariat of the Foundation said the scholarship offered amounts to the sum of GHS102,809.06 under the ‘Otumfuo Scholarship Recipient Program for Higher Learning’.



The Board Chairman of the Foundation, Nana Prof Oheneba Boakye-Agyei Woahene II advised the beneficiaries to make the best out of the opportunity offered to them by taking their studies seriously.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah expressed gratitude to Otumfuo and the foundation for the opportunity given to them.