Otumfuo Osei Kwadwo ‘Okoawia’: The Asantehene whose bravery earned him a special name

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From the days of Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu I, the Kingdom of Ashanti which he founded in 1701 has been led by men who in their own way wrote their history to be remembered for centuries.



His third successor, Otumfuo Nana Osei Kwadwo through valour did not just continue the extension of the Ashanti Kingdom through hard-fought wars but did so with such bravery that earned him the appellation “Okoawia.”



Nana Baffour Kotei Kutin Sraman, the current chief of Bremang tells the history of his town and its founder, Otumfuo Osei Kwadwo’s other name which preceded his deeds.



“Bremang was founded by Otumfuo Osei Kwadwo whose appellation was Okoawia. His name carried a lot of weight, in that, he never went to war in the dark or in a sneaky way. Leading his army of subchiefs and subjects, he would come after adversaries in broad daylight and will stop at nothing until you lose your head. So Okoawia who is the fourth Asantehene founded Bremang. He was the nephew of Nana Kusi Boadum whom he succeeded following his demise,” Baffour Kotei told Oman Channel in an interview.



The archives of history further tell of the bravery of the fourth king of Asanteman, Osei Okoawia “Osei who fights in the afternoon.”



His reign spanned between 1764 and 1777. He is credited with defeating the people of Wassa and Banda and annexing their states into the Asante Kingdom.



Dagomba land became a part of Asante territory under his reign after he had fought with a faction in Dagomba to win a war.



This formed the basis of the longstanding relationship between Asantes and Dagombas.







Okoawia is also said to have fought and defeated the people of Akyem, Akuapem and Assin.



His achievements beyond fighting and winning wars include the introduction of new systems of governance into Asante.



Until his ascension to the throne, linguists were chosen from one clan only, through inheritance but Nana Kwadwo added the appointive system where chiefs could appoint persons found to be wise and eloquent to be linguists.



The success of his experiment further led to the conversion of some stools whose occupants were named through hereditary to appointive.







GA/SARA