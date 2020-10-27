Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: GNA

Otordjor will benefit from Greater Accra Resilient Project - Usurla

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, NPP MP for Ablekuma West Constituency

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Constituency has said plans were far advanced to include Otordjo, an Accra suburb, in the Greater Accra Resilient project.



“If you were not in the plan sometime back, then, I assure you that you are in the plan now with your own electoral area,’’ the MP said.



The Greater Accra Resilient and Development project is expected to improve flood risk and solid waste management in the Odaw River Basin of the Greater Accra Region, and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the Odaw River Basin.



Mrs Ekuful said this when she engaged the community members on development issues including; sanitation, flooding and security.



The MP said surveyors would be needed to demarcate and clear structures on waterways for the project to end the perennial flooding in the community.



‘’I understand your plight and I’m pleading with you to be patience with us, we are resolute to solve the problem and put smiles on your faces,’’ she said.



Mr George Cyril Bray, Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, said “The area did not have a layout” and called for support from the community to re-plan the area for rapid socio-economic development.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.