Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otokunor calls EC's balloting process bias

play videoDeputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has accused the Electoral Commission of being bias in the just ended balloting process.



He said the EC deliberately put in place strenuous measures just to frustrate stakeholders involved in the political process.



According to him, the EC’s decision to adopt an ‘alien’ principle for the balloting process was questionable.



In an attempt to register his displeasure Mr Otokonor resorted to throwing tantrums at the press briefing while lamenting his concerns.



He complained, “we’re just trying to eliminate bias let us see the ballot papers you’re asking us to pick...I have an A4 sheet here, just tear it and start writing 1,2,3,4…the whole Ghana is watching…we run elections in our party every time and we use the same principle so why are you adopting a principle that is alien to us…”



The EC’s process included two balloting rounds with the first was focused on arranging parties in order to pick their final positions on the ballot paper.



But Mr Otokonor raised issues about the process prior to the commencement of the balloting.



However, at the end of the process, Mr Otokonor has expressed profound happiness about picking the second position on the ballot paper.



He said it is an indication of the second coming of former President John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking reelection on December 7.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.