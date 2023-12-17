Otiko Djaba uses Ability Fair to empower Persons with Disability

Regional News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: Derrick Ekow Sam, Contributor

Former gender minister Otiko Afisa Djaba is dedicated to empowering Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation.



The foundation has organized the Ability Fair, bringing together PwDs from across the country to showcase their talents and products, contributing to national development.



The Ability Fair displays a diverse range of products created by these PwDs, who refuse to let their circumstances hinder their progress.



In contrast to the prevalent issue of PwDs resorting to begging, participants in the Ability Fair are seizing the opportunity provided by the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation to improve their circumstances.



Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Executive Director, expresses the foundation's goal: "We want to halt the phenomenon where PwDs beg on the streets. We want them to have a life of their own. We're grateful to the Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Beyond The Return initiative for their support."



She also mentions, "By popular request, we've extended the Ability Fair to the 24th of December so everyone can come around to see and purchase the items on display."







