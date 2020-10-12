Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Oti region still NDC stronghold in spite of split from Volta – Ephson

Pollster Ben Epshon

Pollster Ben Epshon has revealed that the Oti region will be a stronghold of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in spite of the split from the Volta region.



Mr Ephson said on the Elections 360 programme with co-host Stephen Anti on TV3 that the split of the region by the Akufo-Addo administration will have no effect on the voting pattern in that part of the country.



“Oti region will still be an NDC stronghold,” he said on the programme on Monday, October 12.



Mr Epshon further explained that anytime any of the two leading parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC lost less than 70 per cent of votes in their strongholds they go ahead to lose the elections.



“You will have to win a certain percentage. For example, any time the NPP has won less than 70 percent in Ashanti and less than 60 percent in Eastern region, they lose the elections because that is your stronghold.



“In Volta region, a new book I am working on shows that the NDC lost over a hundred thousand votes in Volta region alone compared to 2012.



“So if you strong hold you are losing votes and you are losing votes in the other places. And that is the cause of apathy.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.