Source: GNA

Oti has no hand in the secessionist uprising – Nana Asiakwa

Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, Paramount Chief of Nkonya-Wurupong Traditional Area

Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, Paramount Chief of Nkonya-Wurupong Traditional Area, says the Oti region is not involved in the secessionist’s activities that hit some parts of the Volta region.



He said the Region was interested in the development of the area and would not engage in any divisive tendencies to divert attention and focus from that agenda.



“Western Togoland issues beat our imagination. It is destructive and we cannot support that agenda. I stand on behalf of the Oti region to declare that we have no hand in this uprising.”



Nana Asiakwa said these when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo toured Biakoye to inspect road projects under construction in the region. He said the region was made up largely of Guans and there was no need to stoke divisive campaigns, urging the President and the government to remain focused and keep eye on the ball for the unity of the country at all times.



The Paramount Chief also appealed to the government to construct some feeder roads in the Biakoye District such as the resettlement township and riverine community Nsuam, which was only accessible with motorbikes.



He also appealed to the President to reactivate measures to help residents who were affected by the “aged long issue of land under water” to receive what was due them.



Nana Asiakwa passionately requested for a bus for the Traditional Council and patrol boats for residents at river banks to enable them go about their businesses with ease.



President Akufo-Addo assured the people that the corridor would receive prompt action tailored to equitable distribution of the national cake devoid of voting patterns.



The President also said the District would benefit from more developments under his second term in office and appealed to the electorate to massively endorse his candidature and the parliamentary candidates in the region.



President Akufo-Addo inspected works on the 21 kilometres Nkonya Wurupong-Kwamikrom road estimated at GHC58.8 million and expected to be completed by April 2022.



Meanwhile, Mr Enoch Anyimadu, the Project Manager, First Sky Limited told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the contract was being financed through the consolidated fund



The rehabilitation works involve site clearance and demolition, provision of roadside drains to effect proper drainage of the road to ensure pavement longevity, sectional ground improvement, provision of double seal surfacing and provision of road line markings and road signs to enhance road users' safety.



He said the work was about 43 per cent complete.

