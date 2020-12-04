Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Oti Region: Former NDC members openly declare support for NPP in Akan Constituency

Some of the persons who have defected to NPP

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region who have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed confidence in the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia led administration.



For them, the courage and commitment exhibited by the pair to deliver the Free Senior High School Policy and the creation of the Oti region was one of a kind.



To this end, they expressed trust for the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo with Free SHS and hence want Nana Akufo-Addo to lead the country for another four-year term to do more for them.



Some of the persons who have defected made the bold declaration when the government spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Herbert Krapa, and leadership of the NPP in the Oti region sent the party's campaign to the constituency. Ghana's Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Rashid Bawa hopes to win the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.



At Ahamansu, Okyeame Asabea, a 64-year-old who admitted to being a strong NDC member together with her family since 1992 said "Free education has changed the lives of our children. Since the 1950s we have always wanted our own region, but it seemed impossible until Nana Addo was elected. We cannot be ungrateful to Nana Addo, so we have all joined the NPP."



Another defected NDC member, Nana Oboako Naomi stressed that "I am part of those who brought NDC to this town, but it is clear that the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo do not discriminate with their policies. My family is a beneficiary of Free SHS."



She added that left to her, the entire constituency should agree that all other parliamentary candidates should step down and allow Rashid Bawa to contest unopposed.



Pastor Wonder Milemawunyakpor who spoke when the team got to Ampeyo said, they were indoctrinated with NDC, hence voted for them since 1992 with no special reason. However after 2016 when Nana Addo implemented the Free SHS, he has been convinced that NPP brings development for all irrespective of background, while NDC prefers to share money and other gifts for their votes. To this end "I and my entire family will vote for NPP and Rashid Bawa to become our MP."



A dress maker's apprentice, Rubatu Abdul Aziz made a passionate appeal to residents of the Akan constituency to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and Rashid Bawa to secure the future of hundreds of young people like her who have benefited from the MP's apprenticeship programme and Nana Addo's Free SHS policy.



Mr. Herbert Krapa who was overwhelmed by the open declaration and support by former die-hard members of the NDC in the constituency indicated that "indeed the 2020 election is a national assignment to secure the country's future for generations unborn."



He added that the testimonies were proof that "our destiny as a people is one," hence residents should not resort to insults when campaigning but rather to be ambassadors of free SHS and take the good message to every corner of Ghana.



He said, “when you have a strong and powerful message like free SHS you don’t need to lie or insult.”



The NPP team also campaigned in communities such as Pampawie, Dapaah, and Dodo fie, in the Akan constituency, where their message of ‘four more for Nana to do more for you’ was received with euphoria and excitement.



Mr. Krapa urged residents to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and His Excellency Rashid Bawa, both of whom are seasoned politicians with the ability and vision to move the Akan Constituency and Ghana forward.

