Regional News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: GNA

'Oti House of Chiefs seals our independence' – Krachiwura tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachiwura, has said the successful constitution of the Oti Region House of Chiefs marked the full realisation of the Region’s quest for independence.



He thanked President Akufo-Addo for powering their dream, and asked that those who dedicated themselves to the course are granted their due appreciation.



The Krachiwura made the comments in his victory speech after being elected as President of the constituted Oti Regional House of Chiefs at Dambai.



“Today marks a great day in the History of our struggle for the creation of our dear Oti Region, because the successful election of the Oti Region House of Chiefs’ President and Executives, as it were, puts the final seal to our separation and independence from the Volta Region as formerly constituted.



“I humbly dedicate my election as President to God Almighty for making this happen in His own good time. I further dedicate this victory to the President, Nana Akufo Addo who for his vision, courage, resilience, and tenacity of purpose Oti Region would never have been created,". he said



Nana Soglo Alloh, Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area, and immediate past President of the Volta House was defeated by Krachiwura who polled 10 of 14 votes cast.



However,the House also elected representatives at the National House, Nana Obombo Sewura Lapuwura II, Paramount Chief of Akyode, Nana Obrmpong Kanya of Nchumuru, and Nana Frempong Ware III, Omanhene of Ampeyo Traditional Area.





