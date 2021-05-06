Oti GMSA holds annual Ramadan lectures in Jasikan

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Oti Regional branch of Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) holds *2021* annual Ramadan lectures at the grand mosque in Jasikan.



Muslim students from various senior high schools and tertiary institutions within the Oti region took part in the programme.



The theme for this year's lectures was centred on *Becoming transformational leaders in the 21St century; the role of the Muslim students.*



The program saw prominent Zongo chiefs, Imams, assembly members, women groups and other Muslim NGOs in attendance.



The Oti regional chief imam of the Ahlussunna Wal- Jamaat, Sheikh Musah Biyaw Abubakar admonished the students to be disciplined and law-abiding in their various schools. He also advised them to respect the school structure and authority so as to excel academically.



The Oti regional president of GMSA, Mr Nurudeen in his address called out to the students to take their academic work seriously. He thanked the president for his intervention in the education sector especially the FSHS program, which has seen thousands of Muslim students in school today.



He also appealed to the president and the Ghana Education Service to help curb the menace of discrimination of Muslim students in our schools and non-usage of veils by Muslim women at workplaces since that has the tendency of disrupting the peaceful coexistence among the various religious groups in the country.



Elhaj Bawa Mohammed and Imam Abdul Fataw of the Kadjebi district also touched on, the role of a Muslim student in becoming a transformational leader in the 21St century and how the memorisation of the Holy Qur'an can help them in their academic work respectively.



The assembly member for the Odome electoral area in Jasikan, Hon Seebaway Abubakar in his address thanked the organizers for choosing the grand mosque in his electoral area as the venue for this year's GMSA Ramadan lectures. He encouraged the students to let the God-consciousness attained during the month of Ramadan guide them in their deliberations and be good ambassadors of Islam.