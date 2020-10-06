General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Osudoku sub-chief linked to secessionists pleads 'guilty with explanation'

A sub-chief of the Osudoku Traditional Area in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region, Nene Tawiah Agblom II, who was picked up by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has pleaded ‘guilty with explanation’ in court.



Per reports by Dailyguide Newspaper, Nene Tawiah Agblom II, in his explanation told the judge, Susan Eduful, that he accepts the fact that government does not allow any group which is not registered to operate.



He also suggested that NEC was involved in their decision to protest what they claim is the marginalization of Ewes in the Volta Region. “It is true that NEC met and said we must block the road to create awareness to the world, and that there is discrimination going on against Ewes and the removal of our names from voters register,” he added.



The judge after hearing his explanation entered a plea of not guilty before remanding him. Nene Tawiah Agblom II is reported to have been picked by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for his alleged involvement in the activities of the secessionist group in some parts of the Volta Region.



Akuse Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Winfred Asare Nyarko, who confirmed the arrest did not give further details of the development.



According to the prosecution however, prior to the 25th September attacks at Juapong, the chief and other senior members of the prohibited organization yet to be arrested, held meetings and he “took minutes of line of action planned and incited the other accused persons who took to the streets, blocked the Juapong-Accra main road amid burning of lorry tyres and firing of guns.



After the arrest of the Head of the Dorsi Clan/Division, the traditional council in a statement said Nene Tawiah Agblom II Nene Tawiah Agblom II’s actions come to them as a surprise, adding that his activities were solely his and not representative of council. They therefore sought to disassociate themselves from the activities of the secessionist group.





