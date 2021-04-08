Osu residents who ate fishes washed ashore doing well – Chief Fisherman

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Residents of Osu who consumed dead fishes that were washed ashore over the weekend at most of Accra’s beaches are doing well, according to the Chief Fisherman of the area.



Chief Fisherman of Osu, Nii Tetter Apo Djamlodja VI, who was speaking on TV XYZ disclosed that some of his family members consumed the fishes that they picked from the Osu Castle beach.



“Nobody has complained of anything…I know them, ” Nii Djamlodja noted and told Morning Update co-host Nana Abena Serwaa that the Fisheries Ministry had asked to put surveillance in such people.



So far three persons have presented themselves to officials as having consumed some of the dead fishes.



” I asked them that If they feel something in their body, they should let me know,’ Nii Djamlodja added.



He said fished washed ashore was not a new phenomenon to residents living along the coast, saying he believes that is the reason some residents confidently consumed the fishes.



“Yesterday the Minister for Fisheries and Minister of Information came there… they said those who consumed the fish should come out and three people came around and said nothing has happened to them, ” he stated.



FDA Surveillance



Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said it has intensified public education at various markets along the country’s coast after dozens of dolphins and various other fish species were washed up at Osu and Axim during the weekend.



Whilst authorities have warned against eating the dolphins and the fish species, as it not yet clear what caused their deaths, FDA was able to retrieve some of the dead fishes from a local market at Osu in the Korle Klottey Municipality.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FDA Delese Mimi Darko who disclosed this to Morning Update host, Eric Ahianyo, on TV XYZ did not tell the number of the unwholesome fishes that were taken from local fish mongers and destroyed.



“We had some education; we did a lot of education; we managed even to take some [of the fishes] that had already gotten to some of them [market women]. in fact what had gotten to them, we managed to take and it was destroyed immediately yesterday,” Madam Darko said as she briefed Ghanaians on what they were doing to ensure food safety in Accra and its environs.



She said after the FDA received reports of the fishes that had been washed ashore, the FDA and the Environmental Protection Agency, the Police and the Fisheries Ministry went to the Osu Castle beach to commence investigations into the matter.



“Immediately we left the shores in Accra, we went to the neighbouring markets together with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly,” she said “the FDA has been working with the Municipal Assemblies, the EPA and the police.”