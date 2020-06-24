General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Abdul Rahman, Contributor

Osu elders condemn demolition of Nigerian High Commission building

The Office of Osu Mantse has dissociated itself entirely from the demolition of a staff housing facility at the Nigerian High Commission.



Unidentified armed men stormed the facility over the weekend and pulled down buildings under construction.



Two persons have been arrested over the incident while the Ghana government has apologized to the Nigerian government, promising swift investigations.



However, Nii Nortey Owuo III Osu Mantse and his council of elders have condemned the act, saying the alleged perpetrators are not the real Osu elders.



“Nii Nortey Owuo III, Osu Mantse, and his council would like to emphasis that he and his officials had no hand in the unlawful act, and that he has not or would not have authorized any of his elders or agent to commit such a brazen affront to the dignity and sovereignty of a friendly and brotherly country, the Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.





Below is the full statement signed by Nii Okwei Nortey,



Osu Stool Secretary:



PRESS RELEASE



OFFICE OF THE OSU MANTSE



Re: DEMOLITION OF STAFF HOUSING FACILITY OF



THE NIGERIAN HIGH COMMISSION, ROMAN RIDGE, ACCRA



The attention of Nii Nortey Owuo III Osu Mantse and his council of elders has been drawn to a highly publicized demolition exercise which took place within the High Commission of the Republic of Nigeria, behind the Ghana Police Service Headquarters of the Accra, around the Switchback Road over the weekend. It is further reported that the person complicit in the unlawful act describes himself as Osu Mantse which he is not.



Nii Nortey Owuo III, Osu Mantse, and his council would like to emphasis that he and his officials had no hand in the unlawful act, and that he has not or would not have authorized any of his elders or agent to commit such a brazen affront to the dignity and sovereignty of a friendly and brotherly country, the Republic of Nigeria.



Nii Nortey Owuo III, Osu Mantse, is well educated and conversant of diplomatic channels and rules to know that matters affecting High Commissions and Embassies are handled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for and on behalf of the Government of Ghana.



The Office of Osu Mantse, therefore, dissociates itself entirely from this unwarranted act of sheer vandalism, and requests the duly mandated security agencies to arrest and prosecute any person found culpable of this dispecious act. The historical connection between the GaDangme state and our Nigerian brethren is well established and we would hate for this incident to mar it. We ask our Nigerian brethren to exercise restraint and patience as the security agencies investigate this matter.



The good name of our fatherland, Osu must not ever be associated with such acts.





SIGNED,



NII OKWEI NORTEY



OSU STOOL SECRETARY



0264 315 631





COPY TO:



HON MINISTER



FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION



AIRPORT RESIDENTIAL AREA



ACCRA



HON MINISTER



NATIONAL SECURITY



CASTLE ANNEX, OSU





HON MINISTER



GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL MINISTER



G/A REGIONAL COORDINATING COUNCIL



ACCRA



THE MAYOR OF ACCRA.





