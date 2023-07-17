Osu Stool expresses disquiet over the inclusion of Bernard Botchway in state protocol programs

Regional News of Monday, 17 July 2023

The Osu Stool has bemoaned the complete disregard for a directive by the regional House of Chiefs, by some state institutions in its chieftaincy dispute issues.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, and signed by Rev Solomon Kwatei Quartey, the Osu Stool Secretary, it explained that in 2022, the Regional House of Chiefs at a sitting in Dodowa ruled that "all persons purportedly enstooled and any other person holding himself as Osu Mantse would be restrained from doing so until a final determination of the suit."



The ruling was necessitated after some unauthorised individuals claimed the power to install chiefs were sued by the Dzaase at the Regional House of Chiefs, after the passing of Nii Kinka Dowuona VI.



Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV, who was installed as the new Osu Mantse after going through the process of screening and other traditional rites, is said to be following the order until the matter is settled.



However, after this ruling, the defendant, Bernard Botchway, is said to have wholly disregarded the directive and has been parading himself as the Osu Mantse and even partaking in events organised by the Ministry of Education.



The Osu Stool has therefore appealed to the government, the education minister and the ministry to refrain from inviting him in the capacity of 'Osu Mantse' to their events.



The stool also appealed to the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional to expedite action on the case to bring peace to Osu.



