General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osu Mantse Nii Kinka Dowuona IV is dead

The late Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI

The Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, reportedly joined his ancestors in the early hours of February 6, 2021, according to a Daily Graphic online report.



The cause of death was however not revealed.



He was 57-years-old.



Nii Dowuona VI was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and was later re-elected in 2020 after serving a successful four-year term.



His appointment as President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs was during his reign as the Paramount Chief of Osu and President of the Osu Traditional Council.



Born Michael Dowuona-Owoo on November 7, 1963, at Adabraka in Accra, the late Nii Okwei was the son of Nii Dowuona from Dowuona We of Osu Kinkawe and Madam Grace from the Wellington family of Osu Alata.



He was enstooled as the Osu Mantse in 2007.