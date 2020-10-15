Regional News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Osie Adza Tekpor withdraws Vice Presidential candidature for Togbe Patamia

Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area within the Ho West district, Osie Adza Tekpor VII

The Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area within the Ho West District of the Volta region, Osie Adza Tekpor VII has withdrawn his interest in the Vice Presidential slot of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) election and gave his weight to Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII of Battor Traditional Area.



Addressing the Chiefs minutes before the 19th election of the house in Ho on Thursday, 15 October 2020, the scholar who is well known for his roles played in the region and at the National level, on the Veep slot with two other candidates, Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII and Togbe Gbogbolulu V of Vakpo, announced his decision to step down for one of his contenders, Togbega Patamia.



Without giving enough reasons for such decision ahead of the election, he only urged his supporters to give his votes to that of Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII of Battor, adding that the candidate, Togbega Patamia has all the calibre to be the Veep of the house.





Osie Adza Tekpor who is already a member of Volta Chiefs in the National House of Chiefs, aiming to maintain his position called on the house to vote him again as Member of the National House of Chiefs, this to enable him “continue the good works that I’ve started, it’s never easy to be in the National House but I’ve been there before and it will be easy for me.”



On the Presidential slot are, Togbe Sri III of Anlo State and Togbe Tepre Hodo IV (outgoing Vice President of the House) of Anfoega Traditional Area, Vice Presidential slot are, Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII of Battor and Gbogbolulu V of Vakpo, on the Members to represent the Regional Chiefs at the National House of Chiefs are; Togbe Afede XIV of Asogli, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV of Anfoega, Togbe Sri III, Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII of Battor, Togbe Gbogbolulu V of Vakpo, Osie Adza Tekpor VII of Avatime, Togbui Doglo Anuma VI of Avenor, Togbe Gbobi Atsa V of Adaklu, Togbega Osie Tutu Brempong III of Wusuta, Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V of Aflao and Togbe Tsedze Atakora VII of Alavanyo.



In all, 52 Chiefs are expected to cast their votes out of which 48 appeared and the remaining 4 are proxy voters.

