Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be fondly missed as Majority Leader - Minority Leader

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has conveyed a sense of loss to parliament following Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's resignation as Majority Leader.



He explained that there was surprise within parliament regarding the unexpected nature of the Suame MP's resignation from leadership.



However, Dr. Ato Forson has stressed the importance of honouring Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's decision and refraining from criticism.



In his address to parliament following the former Majority Leader's formal resignation announcement, Dr. Ato Forson commended Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's extensive knowledge and experience in parliamentary practices and procedures, recognizing that his expertise is unmatched, only by a few.



"Without a doubt, Mr. Speaker, the venerable former Leader of this House will be

fondly missed. As your contemporary, he has left a mark and a permanent footprint

that will probably prove difficult to surpass in the annals of our legislature, for years to come...



"Having been Deputy Majority Whip, Majority Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, he rose full cycle through all the ranks of both Minority and Majority front bench of this august House.



"Many, including my good self, will attest to his outstanding leadership, brilliance, rigour and attention to detail. His uniquely humane and personable nature has always commanded the respect and admiration of his colleagues," he said.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, formally announced his resignation as Majority Leader on Friday, February 23, 2024, during a session in parliament.



He clarified that his decision was entirely personal and not influenced by any external pressure, contrary to speculations in some media reports.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged members of the Majority Caucus to offer their full support to his successor, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, by providing all necessary assistance.



"On Wednesday, February 21, at a meeting with the caucus and the president, I formally announced my decision to resign as the Majority Leader in order to still the storm and facilitate the peace and unity for the party at this time," he said.



You can also watch the latest GhanaWeb Special on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE