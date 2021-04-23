Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu' wife donates items worth GH¢50,000 to artisans in Suame

Regional News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The wife of the Majority Leader in Parliament and Chief Executive Officer for Sompahemaa Foundation, Mrs Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has given artisanal equipment worth GH¢50,000.00 to about two hundred ladies in the Suame constituency.



The items are to help set up the 200 ladies who have undergone some training in hair making, sewing and braiding in the communities within the famous constituency.



At a brief ceremony in Suame to mark the occasion, Mrs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged the beneficiaries to use the equipment wisely. This, she believed would serve them well since their livelihoods would now be dependent on the jobs they use this equipment for.



Speaking about the equipment, Mrs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the knitting machine would help people who had learnt that skill during the recent training conducted for persons in the constituency.



Persons who had undergone hairdressing training, the wife of the Majority Leader said could now practice full time by setting up with the hair and hand dryers supplied for their use.



Mrs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further urged those who had also received small start-up capital to use same to start their braiding, beads and weaving shops.



She noted that by learning to set up what they had received, they would be encouraging many youths in the area who are unemployed to learn some trade or art.



Beneficiaries of the gesture by the Sompahemaa Foundation were mostly youth that had set up campaign clubs to support the Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



These ladies had undergone training in soap making, bead making, sewing as well as braiding. Pending the gesture by the Foundation, the lack of capital or start-up had made them recoil into their shelves most of the time.



The support from the Sompahemaa Foundation, a non-governmental organization, is, therefore, a welcome gesture to ensure that the youth, mostly ladies, use their acquired skills for businesses and to cater for their families.