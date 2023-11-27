Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu reveals when Dr. Bawumia will name his running mate

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

After Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 presidential election, the issue of when he will name his running mate has generated some discussion within political circles.



However, Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has told NEAT FM’s morning show, "Ghana Montie" that the much-awaited announcement will be made in 2024.



According to the Majority leader, the NPP's constitution mandates the flagbearer to name his running mate six months before the general elections.



“We should expect the announcement of the running mate somewhere in June 2024,” he said without giving a specific date for the announcement.



Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu also debunked claims that he is secretly campaigning to partner with Dr. Bawumia to help the NPP ‘Break the 8’.



“I am not doing that,” he rubbished the claims.



