Osei-Ameyaw writes to president informing him of expiration of his one-year contract

Mr Osei-Ameyaw's tenure as Director General of NLA was extended by a year in 2020

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, has written to inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his departure from the authority.



Lawyer Osei-Ameyaw, a former Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman was appointed Director General of NLA by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2017.



His appointment was subsequently renewed by a year in 2020, by the President when he attained retirement age.



Having exhausted his one-year contract extension, Mr Osei-Ameyaw in a letter to the President, through his secretary, notified him of his contract expiration and also thanked the President for the opportunity he has had to serve as Director General.



“The President through you extended my Contract of Service as Director General of the Authority for a year effective 21st February 2020 ending 20th February 2021. I wish to inform the President through you that the extension of my tenure has come to an end,” portions of his letter to the President read.



By constitutional instrument, the President has the authority to engage for public duty, the service of an individual who has attained the age of sixty for a limited period of not more than two years at a time but not exceeding five years in all.



It is however not yet known whether the President relying on Article 199 (4) of the Constitution will extend Mr Osei Ameyaw’s tenure at the NLA.



Read Mr Osei Ameyaw’s letter to the President below:



