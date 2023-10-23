Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation donates surgical supplies worth $450.000 to health centres

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, Contributor

In a remarkable gesture of compassion and support for healthcare delivery in Okuapeman, the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF) in partnership with The Alpha Health Group, Inc/ Ghana American sterile processing professionals (GASPPRO) has stepped forward to make a significant donation of essential surgical supplies worth ($450,000.00) four hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars to some hospitals and health centers in Akuapem.



This noble act will impact lives positively and underscores the importance of collective efforts in healthcare delivery which is one of the thematic goals of the foundation.



OKWAF in partnership with Alpha Health Group, Inc/GASPPRO. donated a substantial quantity of surgical supplies to local hospitals and health centers in Akuapem on Friday. These supplies, ranging from surgical instruments to sterile dressings and equipment, have proven to be invaluable in healthcare settings, especially during these challenging times.



After a need assessment was conducted by the foundation, it was gathered that some of the local clinics, and healthcare facilities, in the region, have been grappling with shortages of vital surgical supplies, and in some cases rusted vital equipment posing a significant challenge to its ability to provide necessary medical care.



The donation by OKWAF and The Alpha Health Group, Inc. could not have come at a more opportune moment. It is expected to enhance the facilities capacity to perform critical surgeries and save countless lives in the process. Some of the facilities that benefitted are, Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital at Mampong, and the Okuapeman East Orange Hospital at Akropong just to mention a few.



The generosity exhibited by OKWAF and The Alpha Heath Group, Inc./GASPPRO shines a light on the importance of non-governmental organizations and individuals joining hands to support healthcare systems worldwide.



By addressing the shortage of surgical supplies, OKWAF has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting well-being and ensuring that healthcare remains accessible to all.



The significance of this donation goes beyond just the immediate impact on the various healthcare facilities.



It serves as a reminder that philanthropy and goodwill are essential components of our society. OKWAF's noble act encourages others to take a similar stance in their communities, demonstrating that even small contributions can have a far-reaching effect on healthcare outcomes.



Moreover, the donation by OKWAF emphasizes the importance of collaboration between non-profit organizations, the healthcare sector, and the local community. This partnership can drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery, making it more efficient, accessible, and equitable.









OKWAF's dedication to this cause also underscores the pivotal role of civic organizations in strengthening healthcare infrastructure.



The spirit of giving exhibited by the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation and The Alpha Health Group, Inc./GASPPRO in this surgical supplies donation serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to contribute their resources, time, and efforts towards building a better and healthier world. It demonstrates the transformative power of collective action in ensuring that healthcare remains a fundamental human right.



Together, we can make a lasting impact and bring hope and healing to those in need. Let us all support and join hands with the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF) and contribute, no matter how big or small, to support their drive for education and healthcare and make significant difference in improving healthcare and education.



Present for the donation were the Executive director for the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo foundation (OKWAF) Mr. Emmanuel Asa-Ntow, CEO of Alpha Health Group, Inc. Nana Kwabena Mensah who is also the Mawerehene of Akuapem Tufuhene, Dr. George Gyamfi-Osew (Okuapehene Sompahene) Board member for OKWAF, Margaret Larbi a representative from Okuapeman East Orange Hospital, the Principal Nursing officer from Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital – Madam Agartha Abora.



Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF), is a charitable foundation known for its unwavering commitment to Healthcare, Education, and Social Enterprise in Akuapem. For the past 3 years OKWAF with a project arm called Akosua Teiko which was named to honor the mother of Okuapehene, His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III champions advocacy for the aged and female empowerment; Akosua Teiko has also organised food drive, and donated essential items to the aged in Akropong-Akuapem. One of the objectives of Akosua Teiko is to operate a daycare facility as well as a resource center for the aged to help them with basic life challenges with the help of other supporters.