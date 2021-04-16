Osafo Marfo donates to victims whose buildings were ripped off at Akyem Oda

Regional News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated an amount of GH₵25,000 and roofing sheets to persons whose buildings were ripped off in Akyem Oda by the devastated rainstorm.



Mr. Yaw Osafo-Marfo was accompanied by Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency including some Heads of Department to inspect the areas affected by the rainstorm.



Key areas the Senior Presidential Advisor and his entourage visited include Old Town Pentecost Church, Old Town Palace, St. Luke Primary and KG School, Anglican Primary School, Attafuah SHS among others.



In all affected areas Mr. Osafo-Marfo visited, he indicated that his good office would liaise with MP’s Office and do all he could to support the victims of the devastated disaster.



He also told the victims to keep calm since inventory has been carried out on all affected properties by the government and however assured them that relief items would be officially given to them by the government in due course.



Earlier, the Senior Presidential Advisor and Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah attended the 1st Ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th Assembly of the Birim Central.



In a short but impressive address, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah thanked Assembly Members and others residents in the Municipality for the confidence reposed in him by electing him as Member of Parliament.



According to him, he would work with all and sundry to execute the developmental agenda of the Municipality to ensure the living standards of the people are improved.



Mr. Akwasi Acquah also donated GH₵10,000 to persons affected by the devastated rainstorm. He assured the victims that, in no time government would release other relief items to them.



Some of the issues discussed at the said meeting by Assembly Members included the execution of self-help projects, hiring people to collect revenue for Assembly, factors accounting to price hike in electricity bills, supply unclean water to Nyankomasu by Ghana Water Company among others.



On execution of self –help projects, Mr. Castro Asumadu Addae, the Presiding Member of the Assembly informed Assembly Members to collaborate with their electorates to undertake self-help projects as performed by Bompaye electoral area. This he said would go a long way to make the Municipality develop.



On strategy to improve Assembly’s revenue mobilization, Mr. Castro said the Assembly has decided to employ revenue collectors from communities such as Gyadam, Essam and Oda Nkwanta. This initiative would help Assembly to obtain revenue from the aforementioned communities. He however said without revenue the Assembly cannot undertake its core mandates effectively and called on all taxpayers in the Municipality to honour their tax obligation.



Since water is described as life, the Assembly Members informed the management of Ghana Water Company, Akyem Oda to do all they could to provide good drinking water to the residents of Nyankomasu and its environs. According to the water, issues are handled by Ghana Water Company and for that matter, the company must render good services to its clients. This they said would prevent many residents from getting typhoid.