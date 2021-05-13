Osafo-Maafo's son joins Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata cement as in-house doctor

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Son of Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the senior presidential advisor to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced his employment with Dzata Cement Limited.



The new fully-owned Ghanaian cement manufacturing company, which is owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Dramani Mahama, has started production with three million tons of cement annually.



This was disclosed after Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, paid a day’s working visit to the over US$100 million investment located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port earlier this week.



In a tweet thread, Jones Kay Maafo, announced, “After passing out as an internationally recognized Occupational Safety and Health and Skills I have finally joined the Dzata Cement Limited family as an In House Doctor, Occupational Safety and Health Instructor and Medical Logistics Manager.”



He continued by expressing his gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama stressing, “I will forever grateful to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for this position to work and learn from him.”





