Osafo-Maafo now Senior Advisor to the President, Head of Public Sector Reforms - MP alleges

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Member of Parliament (MP) for Bia West, Richard Acheampong, is alleging that former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has not left the presidency as reported.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, he alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed him as head of the Public Sector Reforms and Senior Advisor, at the Office of the President.



The legislator said the President must apologise to Ghanaians for peddling lies about reducing the number of appointees when he has rather given those he scrapped their offices’ new roles at the presidency.



Mr. Acheampong slammed the president saying his focus is not to protect the public purse but to destroy Ghana’s economy for his selfish interests.



He said despite the co9llpase of some ministries, budget allocation to the presidency has increased by over 500%, a situation he lamented was horrible.



He stressed the ministries that were scrapped was just a gimmick because these individuals have been appointed and given new roles. They would be paid for their work and so, the budget for the presidency has increased by more than 500%, he added.



He also alleged that the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation has been given a new role at the presidency.



He adds that the budget allocation for the Public Sector Reforms is more than GH¢20 million.



"The government lied to Ghanaians. they are in for themselves. They came to destroy the economy and amass wealth for themselves. Things are happening in Ghana and if journalists don’t talk, we will regret it later,” he warned.