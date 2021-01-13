General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Osafo-Maafo, Kan-Dapaah, others are old, appoint youthful Ministers - NPP Man

The Bono New Patriotic Regional Deputy Youth Organizer Shadrach Abrefa Mensa has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to allow experienced and competent young persons to work within his second term.



According to him, such appointments would offer young persons the opportunity to be nurtured and use their skills to help the government succeed.



He said those with the requisite qualification, experience, exposure and are willing to serve the party should be appointed.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi he said persons such as former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, Ken Dapaah, the former National Security Minister, and other senior appointees should be relegated to the back door so young persons are appointed.



He told him the likes of Kan Dapaah and other senior appointees in the first term of the president should not be appointed, rather they should be made to give the young ones some form of training behind the scenes.



Such a move he opined will pave way for the young appointees to be actively involved in the governance system and participate even more in advancing the course of the youth at the same time.



The youth he added are more vibrant, energetic, creative, talented, and skilled to help the president succeed.



He also asked Ghanaians to appreciate the president for his policies and programmes in the first term and trust him to do more in his second term.



To him, the president is committed to the growth of the country and the best man to move the country forward.