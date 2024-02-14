Orphans and widows at Pokuase get support from Ann Heights Foundation

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: William Sarpong, Contributor

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Ann Heights Foundation, an Afienya-Mataheko-based NGO off Michel Camp, on the December 30, 2023, donated quantities of items including bags of rice, toiletries, clothes, water, foodstuffs and books to Human Compassion Organization, an orphanage home, and for widows and pregnant women.



The foundation, in addition, also assisted widows in the town with special packages of fabric materials and organized free medical health screening to take care of their health .



The foundation's visit to the orphanage home was accompanied by colleagues and a medical team which has become a tradition anytime they visit other orphanages, to show love and care.



Prior to this gesture, Ann Heights Foundation, in July, 2023, donated quantities of items including bags of cement, quantities of blocks, a 330L freezer chest, bags of rice, Bibles, books, clothes, shoes, boxes of toothpaste, toothbrush, mosquito nets, and other items to the Human Compassion Organization Orphanage Home in Pokuase.



The foundation, in addition last year, supported Human Compassion Organization with building materials including 500 building blocks and cement bags towards its building project.



Ann Heights Foundation and its team members at the orphanage home at Pokuase Mayers New Life were received by the Founder of Human Compassion Organization, Kwasi Boye Mensah, who expressed his gratitude for the continuous support.



In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ann Heights Foundation, Dr. Wilhelmina Anita Wirrom, expressed her joy in presenting something little including an undisclosed amount to orphans, widows and pregnant women to enable them celebrate the new year.



"I just want to advise the general to extend kindnesses to the needy to make life a little bit comfort."

No amount of support is little she encourages,” she said.



She, therefore, entreated other NGOS and institutions to take up their social responsibilities seriously and reach out to people who are in serious need.



This kindness to the needy brings happiness and blessings.



Aside the free medical screening, Ann Heights Foundation also offered free medication to the orphans, and the widows as well.



"For this we are doing, we are not going to stop today. We keep praying and believing God for more partners. We want people to come and support so that we can do more not only for foundations, not only for Orphanage Homes, but communities and assist anybody who will need help from us," she added.