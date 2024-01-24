Organized Labour must be commended for boldly resisting 15% VAT on electricity – MP

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak says Organised Labour ought to be commended for asking the government to scrap the 15% VAT on electricity consumption.



He said it was bold for Organised Labour to tell the failed Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government that the people will not and cannot pay the 15% VAT.



The MP had challenged organised labour led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) to forcefully resist the 15% VAT on electricity consumption announced by the government.



Dr. Clement Apaak said the majority of Ghanaians are opposed to the new VAT; hence, organised labour ought to be bold and resist this insensitive increase.



He questioned what level of sacrifice the government that has embarked on reckless borrowing has done to warrant sacrifice from Ghanaians who are struggling to survive.



He said the government cannot ask the already-suffering Ghanaians to sacrifice.



It was for this reason that he challenged the organised labour movement to give effect to its words and opposition to the VAT on electricity consumption.



Organised Labour on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, gave the government a week to rescind the decision or face their wrath.



Reacting to the latest update, Dr. Apaak said Organised Labour spoke for the majority of Ghanaians.



He wrote “Organised Labour must be commended for boldly telling the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that we, the people, cannot and will not pay VAT on electricity.



Dr. Yaw Baah spoke for most Ghanaians when he said “…Organised Labour, we have come together and our message to the government is very simple, we cannot pay VAT on electricity; we will not pay it today; we will not pay it tomorrow…Our message to the government is very simple, we cannot pay VAT on electricity. We are giving the government up to January 31, 2024, to withdraw the letter. If by that time the Minister for Finance has not given the directive to ECG and NEDCO to stop the implementation of VAT on residential customers, we will advise ourselves..”