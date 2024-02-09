Organized Labour calls off planned demonstration

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Organized Labour has called off its planned demonstration which was to take place on February 13, 2024.



Addressing the media after a meeting by the Union, the General Secretary of TUC, Yaw Baah explained that they have received a communication from the government on the withdrawal of 15% VAT on electricity.



“We have received an official communication from the government indicating suspension on the 15 percent VAT on electricity. Our planned demonstration is hereby suspended,” Mr. Baah stated.



Background:



The Ministry of Finance has suspended the planned implementation of 15% VAT on Electricity.



This comes on the back of Trades Union Congress (TUC) and 35 organised labour unions’ announcement to embark on a demonstration on February 13.



In a bid to walk the talk Organized Labour has officially written to the Police to demonstrate in all the sixteen regions.



“This letter serves as the official notification of our decision to embark on a demonstration in all the 16 regional capitals of Ghana on Tuesday, 13th February 2024,” the General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Yaw Baah stated in the letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



However, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Finance Ministry said it has halted the intended implementation for further engagements.