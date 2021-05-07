Organisers to challenge police injunction against #FixTheCountry demo

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Organisers of the #FixTheCountry demonstration scheduled to come off on Sunday, May 9 have served notice they will challenge a court order secured by the police to stop them from their intention.



The Ghana Police Service on Thursday, May 6 secured a restraining order from an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, to stop the planned protest.



The restraining order follows an affidavit filed by the police against the conveners of the protest march pursuant to Section 1 (6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).



But 3news.com gathers that the organisers of the demonstration are heading to same court on Friday, May 7 to challenge the order.



The #FixTheCountry campaign started on social media by some youth who are demanding good governance from the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Notable personalities added their voices to the campaign, expressing concerns about how the country is being governed currently.



Some raised concerns the cost of living in Ghana is becoming too high as a result of mismanagement of the economy.



These concerns were, however, responded to by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Facebook.



“We are four months into our four-year mandate. The job of the government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017.



The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as the overall cost of shipping.



“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”