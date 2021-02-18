Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: GNA

Orderly remanded for causing harm to lover’s eye over GH¢2.00

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, a 38-year-old Orderly in a health facility in Accra, for punching the right eye of his lover over GH¢2.00.



Samuel Sackey, is said to have punched Mavis Ashley, after she had pleaded with him (Sackey) to add GH¢2.00 to the daily upkeep money of GH¢10.00 for her and their son.



Soon after the punch, Police said blood started oozing from the victim’s eye and she was sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for surgery.



The Court was told that the victim could no longer see with that eye.



Charged with causing harm, Sackey who was self-represented, pleaded not guilty before the Court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann.



He is expected to reappear on March 3, for a case management conference.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was a 28-year-old trader, residing at Korle Gonno.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused and the complainant were lovers with a child.



The prosecution said the complainant had a challenge with her left eye since her childhood.



He said on December 10, last year, at about 5:00 pm, Sackey went to visit the complainant in her house after she had been discharged from hospital.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said during Sackey’s visit, the complainant appealed to the accused to add GH¢2.00 to the usual GH¢10.00 he had been giving her and their son because she was eating a lot more because of her medication.



The prosecution said Sackey became offended and a misunderstanding ensued between him and the complainant.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said during the misunderstanding, Sackey punched the complainant’s right eye.



The prosecution said the complainant’s mother who was at the scene demanded that Sackey sent the victim to the hospital and he obliged.



Chief Inspector Atimberi said Sackey took the complainant to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the doctors on seeing the degree of injury caused the arrest of Sackey and he was escorted to the Mamprobi Police Station.



The prosecution said on December 11, last year, the complainant’s eye was operated but she could not see any longer with the eye.