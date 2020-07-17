General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Opuni’s trial adjourned as Agongo’s lawyer goes into isolation

The Criminal Division of Accra High Court has adjourned the trial of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni and two others to enable the counsel for Seidu Agongo to produce medical evidence that he is in isolation over COVID-19.



This was after the Court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenugah, a Supreme Court Justice sitting as an additional High Court Judge, was informed about the lawyer’s inability to be in court for the business of the day to be carried out.



The judge said having heard all the parties, it was his view that it was necessary for parties to have some medical testing in view of the reasons raised in the letter.



“I will give counsel the benefit of the doubt and request counsel to produce some medical evidence as to the allegations contained in the letter,” the Supreme Court judge said.



In court on Friday when the case was called, Ms Jemima Dey, who held brief for Mr Nutifafa Nutsukpui, Counsel for Mr Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited told the court that her instructions were that Mr Nutsukpui, who was due to continue the cross examination of Dr Yaw Adu-Ampomah, the third prosecution witness was unable to attend court and the office manager has written to the court stating the reasons.



Ms Dey said it was in respect of contact the Counsel had made with some members of his law firm, who had been exposed to some clients, who were also exposed to Covid-19.



She noted the lawyer was unable to attend court and has been working from home due to other conditions.



Ms. Dey said the firm was notified that some of its clients have been exposed to Covid-19.



According to her, the firm’s prayer was that, subject to the court’s convenience, the matter is adjourned to some dates in the first week in October.



No objection



Ms Sefakor Batse, Principal State Attorney in her response said considering the reasons for seeking an adjournment in the letter to the court, “we have no objections subject to the courts convenience.”



Mr Samuel Codjoe, the Counsel for Dr Opuni associated himself with the submissions of the State Attorney.



Case adjourned to July 30, 2020.



Background



Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.



They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.

